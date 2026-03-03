Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan says Khogani base destroyed in Nangarhar air operation - VIDEO

Pakistan says Khogani base destroyed in Nangarhar air operation - VIDEO
 Pakistan’s armed forces have carried out a successful air operation in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, destroying the Khogani base.

The report said the operation targeted militant positions and resulted in the complete destruction of the base, News.Az reports, citing state-run PTV.

“The Kharijite sedition and Afghan Taliban are facing a full retreat on every front following their unprovoked aggression,” the sources said, as quoted by PTV.

The development comes amid escalating cross-border tensions, with both sides reporting military actions in recent days.


