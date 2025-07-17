Pakistan declares state of emergency in Punjab as floods claim over 60 lives

Pakistan declares state of emergency in Punjab as floods claim over 60 lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

A state of emergency has been declared in several districts of Punjab province, Pakistan, following catastrophic flooding caused by heavy rains that have claimed more than 60 lives in the past 24 hours, according to rescue officials and local authorities.

Wasa Director General Tayyab Farid said that “rivers have overflowed due to heavy rains in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and surrounding areas,” leading to a flood situation, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

According to the spokesperson Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority, 63 people have died and 290 were injured due to monsoon rains across the province in the past 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a warning of torrential rains with wind-thundershowers that will last throughout the country till July 17.

“At least 15 were reported dead in Lahore, nine in Faisalabad, five in Sahiwal, three in Pakpattan, and nine in Okara,” said the spokesperson PMDA.

Families of the deceased will receive compensation from the government, spokesperson PMDA said in a statement.

“A rain emergency has been imposed in different areas of Punjab due to unusual torrential rains and a flood situation,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on X.

CM Maryam added that directives have been issued to keep the public alert through sirens and announcements. She urged the public to cooperate with the local authorities and take safety precautions.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from power lines and open manholes, said Wasa DG.

Rescue teams are on alert in the field to deal with the emergency, he added.

Meanwhile, PMD issued a flood alert for the Gawalmandi and Kattarian bridges in Rawalpindi as the water level in the Leh Nullah continues to rise.

Subsequently, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia urged residents of low-lying areas near Leh Nullah to “cooperate with the administration if evacuation becomes necessary”.

In a statement, the PDMA warned that strict action will be taken against those gathering or bathing near Leh Nullah. It also announced a local holiday in Rawalpindi in light of the emergency.

Meanwhile, in Jhelum, rescue operations were underway to evacuate citizens trapped in floodwaters in Dhok Badar, Dhok Shah Arif, Sohawa, Rasoolpur, Chak Muhammad and Bhampar villages, according to Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

Around 57 people have been rescued so far, he said, with more than 50 rescue boats currently involved in the rescue efforts.

He added that rescue teams have been deployed across the province — in Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Layyah.

“Pakistan army personnel and rescue teams are currently rushing the citizens to safe locations,” he said.

News.Az