Pakistan expresses condolences over Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari
Pakistan on Wednesday expressed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives in the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, News.az reports.
Expressing his deep sorrow over the crash, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari extended condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government and the people, sharing their grief, according to a statement from the president's secretariat.
Zardari also conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families, emphasizing that Pakistan stands with them during this difficult time, said the statement.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is deeply saddened by the news of the airplane crash of Azerbaijan Airlines in Kazakhstan.
"Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and we wish a swift recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in this hour of grief," the prime minister wrote on social media.
An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday, according to Azerbaijan's Report News Agency.
The aircraft had 62 passengers and five crew members on board. According to Kazakh authorities, at least 28 people have survived in the crash.
