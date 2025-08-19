Pakistan flood death toll rises to nearly 700

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from severe flooding in Pakistan has reached 699 after 26 more people died in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past 24 hours, officials said Tuesday.

With the latest casualties from heavy rains and massive flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the overall death toll has risen to 699 across the country since the first monsoon spells struck Pakistan on June 26, according to data from the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At least 26 people were killed Monday in Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar and other districts as fresh monsoon rains caused severe flooding.

Buner district has been the hardest-hit area, with 222 people confirmed dead and dozens still missing.

A large part of Beshonai village in Buner was wiped out Friday night, with rescue teams still searching for survivors.

Several districts in the province, including Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra, Shangla, Swabi, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, and Torghar, are among the worst-hit areas, with numerous deaths and widespread destruction reported.

The flooding was triggered by torrential rains that began Thursday night and continued into Friday morning, followed by a cloudburst that worsened the devastation. Another spell of heavy rain began on Monday.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Disaster Management Authority, some 780 houses have been damaged so far, including 349 completely destroyed.

Authorities have warned that heavy rainfall is expected to continue until Aug. 21 in the province and urged residents to take precautionary measures.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced that more than 25,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas and more than 1,000 people have been admitted to hospitals.

