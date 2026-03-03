Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan forces strike Afghan Taliban in Jalalabad - VIDEO

Pakistan forces strike Afghan Taliban in Jalalabad - VIDEO
Pakistan’s armed forces have targeted Afghan Taliban fighters in Jalalabad, causing significant casualties.

Security sources said an ammunition depot and drone storage in Jalalabad were destroyed during “full-scale aerial action,” News.Az reports, citing state-run PTV.

“In response to the aggression of the Afghan Taliban, the Pakistan armed forces’ effective and devastating counter-attacks have inflicted heavy losses on the Afghan Taliban and Kharijite rebels,” the report added.


By Aysel Mammadzada

