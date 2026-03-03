Pakistan forces strike Afghan Taliban in Jalalabad - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s armed forces have targeted Afghan Taliban fighters in Jalalabad, causing significant casualties.

Security sources said an ammunition depot and drone storage in Jalalabad were destroyed during “full-scale aerial action,” News.Az reports, citing state-run PTV.

آپریشن غضب للحق جاری/ جلال آباد



افغان طالبان کے خلاف مؤثر جوابی کارروائی جاری. بھرپور فضائی کارروائی کے ذریعے جلال آباد میں ایمونیشن ڈیپو اور ڈرونز اسٹوریج کو تباہ کر دیا. افغان طالبان کی جارحیت کے جواب میں پاک افواج کی مؤثر اور تباہ کن جوابی حملوں میں افغان طالبان اور… pic.twitter.com/GN9TDh6lVw — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) March 3, 2026

“In response to the aggression of the Afghan Taliban, the Pakistan armed forces’ effective and devastating counter-attacks have inflicted heavy losses on the Afghan Taliban and Kharijite rebels,” the report added.

News.Az