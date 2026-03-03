Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan Air Force strikes Bagram air base - VIDEO

Photo: The STRATCOM Bureau

The Pakistan Air Force has struck Bagram Air Base during its ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban, according to security sources.

The sources cited what they described as a report issued by Afghanistan’s defence ministry outlining damage from the strike, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.

According to the account, military equipment destroyed in the attack included Black Hawk helicopters, a Hercules cargo aircraft, a Tucano aircraft, as well as armored vehicles and other assets stationed at the base.

There has been no immediate independent confirmation of the reported damage. The situation remains fluid amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

