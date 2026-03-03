Pakistan Air Force strikes Bagram air base - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Air Force has struck Bagram Air Base during its ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban, according to security sources.

The sources cited what they described as a report issued by Afghanistan’s defence ministry outlining damage from the strike, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.

Pakistan conducted multiple successful airstrikes at dawn today on Bagram airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan, the largest military installation in the country.



The base of operations of Afghan Taliban suicide drones were targeted. pic.twitter.com/g6yy89UcBr — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 1, 2026

According to the account, military equipment destroyed in the attack included Black Hawk helicopters, a Hercules cargo aircraft, a Tucano aircraft, as well as armored vehicles and other assets stationed at the base.

There has been no immediate independent confirmation of the reported damage. The situation remains fluid amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

