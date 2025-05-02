Pakistan greatly values support of brotherly Azerbaijan: Envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistani Ambassador to Baku, Qasim Mohiuddin, has highly appreciated the support of brotherly Azerbaijan to his country.

“Pakistan greatly values the support of brotherly Azerbaijan,” Ambassador Mohiuddin wrote on X, News.Az reports.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan expressed its concern over recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack in Pahalgam.

“We call on the parties to exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to deescalate current tensions. It is important to refrain from unilateral actions in such a volatile situation,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Moreover, we hope an open and transparent international investigation will be carried out to resolve the current situation,” the statement noted.

News.Az