Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on India-Pakistan tensions

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement addressing the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: “We are concerned about recent tensions between India and Pakistan following attack in Pahalgam.

We call on to exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to deescalate current tensions. It is important to refrain from unilateral actions in such a volatile situation.

Moreover we hope an open and transparent international investigation will be carried out to resolve the current situation.

We believe a meaningful dialogue and negotiations, consistent with norms and principles of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, is a path to address the conflict.

Recognizing the shared and mutual interest in regional stability, we hope the sides will pursue diplomatic channels to foster peace and cooperation, safeguarding the well-being of their peoples and the broader region.”

News.Az