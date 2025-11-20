Pakistan keeps airspace closed to Indian aircraft until year-end

Pakistan keeps airspace closed to Indian aircraft until year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian flights until December 23, the Pakistan Airports Authority announced via a new NOTAM.

The restriction affects all Indian passenger and military flights, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Originally imposed on April 23, 2025, the closure of Pakistan’s airspace has reportedly caused Indian airlines losses worth billions of rupees.

The ban applies to all India-registered, owned, operated, or leased aircraft, including military planes, meaning Indian airlines and operators are not allowed to fly through Pakistani airspace.

The move comes as a tit-for-tat response after India barred Pakistani flights following the Pehalgam attack.

Tension between the two neighbours has been running high ever since.

News.Az