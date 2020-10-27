Pakistan reiterates support for Azerbaijan in its just struggle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is fighting on its own land rather than on someone else's land and liberates its own territories, which have been under occupation for a long time, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee told reporters on Tuesday.

The diplomat noted that the Azerbaijani valiant army is liberating its lands from occupation.

“We consider this a legal, legitimate struggle. This has been indicated in international law. It is your right to defend your territory, your homeland. Therefore, we support Azerbaijan and its legal right," Hayee added.

News.Az