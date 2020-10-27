Pakistan reiterates support for Azerbaijan in its just struggle
Azerbaijan is fighting on its own land rather than on someone else's land and liberates its own territories, which have been under occupation for a long time, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee told reporters on Tuesday.
The diplomat noted that the Azerbaijani valiant army is liberating its lands from occupation.
“We consider this a legal, legitimate struggle. This has been indicated in international law. It is your right to defend your territory, your homeland. Therefore, we support Azerbaijan and its legal right," Hayee added.