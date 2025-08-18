Pakistan resumes flood rescue operations as death toll surpasses 300

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Pakistan have resumed rescue and relief operations in the country’s northwest after flash floods claimed over 300 lives, officials said Monday. Heavy rains, which began Friday, forced temporary suspension of rescue efforts in several districts.

Hilly regions experienced flash floods, mudslides, and rockslides that destroyed homes, vehicles, and infrastructure. Buner district was the hardest hit, with more than 200 deaths. “Our priority is to clear roads, set up bridges, and bring relief to affected people,” said regional government officer Abid Wazir, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Relief supplies—including food, medicine, blankets, camps, generators, and de-watering pumps—have been dispatched to affected areas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the aid efforts on local television.

Buner experienced a rare cloudburst, with over 150 mm (6 inches) of rain falling in an hour. Authorities warned that heavy rain is likely to continue across Pakistan until early September.

This monsoon season has already killed 657 people nationwide since late June, according to the NDMA.

