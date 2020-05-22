Pakistani ambassador praises Azerbaijan’s COVID-19 response

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has done remarkably well in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand told News.az.

“The lockdown and isolation regime was introduced timely and has been enforced efficiently,” the diplomat said, noting that the Azerbaijani authorities deserve appreciation for their dedication and untiring efforts to keep residents of Azerbaijan safe from COVID-19.

He mentioned that due to this pandemic, all flights have been closed and most of the economic activity has been stalled.

“This situation has affected our efforts, but we are hopeful that once the situation changes and borders open we would be able to bring improvement in our economic relations. We have been trying to improve our bilateral trade. Recently, we have organized many exhibitions of Pakistani products in Azerbaijan, moreover, we have arranged many interactions between business entities from both countries in Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The enhanced interaction between businessmen will increase business opportunities,” the ambassador added.

News.Az