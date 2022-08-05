Pakistani embassy in Baku hosts event on Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani embassy in Baku hosts event on Jammu and Kashmir

The Embassy of Pakistan in Baku on Friday held an event dedicated to the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The event was attended by Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee, embassy staff, media representatives, as well as Pakistani students from Azerbaijani universities and local students, News.Az chief editor, who was present at the event, reports.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Hayee noted that 5th August is considered as a dark day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The diplomat noted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains tense.

Later, the event featured a documentary and photo exhibition dedicated to the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

