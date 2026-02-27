Yandex metrika counter

Pakistani forces take control of Taliban vehicle inside Afghanistan - VIDEO

Pakistani forces take control of Taliban vehicle inside Afghanistan - VIDEO
Pakistan soldiers were photographed posing with an Afghan Taliban vehicle inside a captured base in Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.

The vehicle reportedly came from U.S.-supplied stocks provided to the former Afghan Army or NATO forces, highlighting the complex origins of military equipment in the region.


