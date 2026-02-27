Pakistani forces take control of Taliban vehicle inside Afghanistan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan soldiers were photographed posing with an Afghan Taliban vehicle inside a captured base in Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.

Pakistani soldiers posing with a seized Afghan Taliban militia vehicle inside Afghanistan today morning (the vehicle itself is from U.S.-given stocks to the former Afghan Army or NATO stocks) inside a captured Afghan base: pic.twitter.com/JOsHo2aiSV — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) February 27, 2026

The vehicle reportedly came from U.S.-supplied stocks provided to the former Afghan Army or NATO forces, highlighting the complex origins of military equipment in the region.

News.Az