Pakistani forces take control of Taliban vehicle inside Afghanistan - VIDEO
Photo: AFP
Pakistan soldiers were photographed posing with an Afghan Taliban vehicle inside a captured base in Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.
The vehicle reportedly came from U.S.-supplied stocks provided to the former Afghan Army or NATO forces, highlighting the complex origins of military equipment in the region.