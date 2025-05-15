Pakistani PM Sharif thanks President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s diplomatic and political support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the Azerbaijani President about the military attacks launched by India against Pakistan and the subsequent establishment of a ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan’s diplomatic and political support during the crisis and for its solidarity with the people of Pakistan, describing it as a manifestation of the fraternal relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the establishment of the ceasefire in the region and reaffirmed the steadfast support and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people and government with Pakistan.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders also exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in various areas.