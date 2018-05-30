Pakistani president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reported.

The letter reads as follows:

"Your Excellency, I am pleased to convey my sincere congratulations to You on the occasion of your national holiday - Republic Day. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have close brotherly ties based on mutual respect and cooperation. I am convinced that bilateral relations between our two countries will grow stronger in the years to come. Your Excellency, with your wise leadership, Azerbaijan is advancing on the path of progress and development. Taking this opportunity, I wish You strong health and happiness, and the people of Azerbaijan continuous development and prosperity. Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

News.Az

