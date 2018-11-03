Yandex metrika counter

Palestinian FM to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Palestinian FM to visit Azerbaijan

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan Nov. 4-6, the Palestinian Embassy in Baku said in a message Nov. 3, according to Trend.

During the visit, the Palestinian foreign minister will hold a series of official meetings and will preside over the conference of ambassadors of the State of Palestine in Asian countries to be held Nov. 5 in Baku.

The conference will be opened by foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Palestine Elmar Mammadyarov and Riyad al-Maliki.

Earlier, Riyad al-Maliki visited Azerbaijan in early April this year to attend an interim ministerial conference of the foreign ministers of the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Baku April 5-6.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      