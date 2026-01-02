Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in Khan Younis

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Friday in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in what medical officials described as another violation of the ceasefire agreement.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital said the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility with gunshot wounds caused by Israeli fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces opened fire in western Khan Younis, hitting the man outside areas where the Israeli army is officially deployed.

A ceasefire agreement reached on October 10 brought an end to Israel’s two-year military campaign in Gaza, which left more than 71,200 Palestinians dead — most of them women and children — and injured over 171,000 others, according to local authorities. The conflict also caused widespread destruction across the enclave.

Despite the truce, deadly incidents have continued. Gaza’s Health Ministry says that since the ceasefire came into effect, at least 414 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,100 others injured in ongoing attacks.

News.Az