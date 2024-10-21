+ ↺ − 16 px

The Washington Commanders are on a hot streak, defeating the Carolina Panthers 40-7 on Sunday despite an early injury to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels injured his rib on the team's first possession and did not return, but veteran backup Marcus Mariota stepped up to lead the offense.

Mariota, a 10-year NFL veteran, completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards. He guided the Commanders to scoring drives on all but one possession after taking over, News.Az reports.Following the game, Mariota praised Daniels, calling him an "unbelievable kid," and credited his teammates for their resilience. "We have an awesome group of guys that just believe in each other," Mariota said. "They made play after play, and I just did my best to give them a chance."Mariota also lauded the team's culture, emphasizing the sense of brotherhood fostered by owner Josh Harris, GM Adam Peters, and head coach Dan Quinn. "It's honestly the best place to work," he said. "When you have a brotherhood like this, you'll find ways to win."With such a positive environment, the Commanders are well-positioned to keep their momentum going, a sentiment echoed by Harris's commitment to excellence.

News.Az