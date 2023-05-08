Paris hosts event marking Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 100th birth anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in France has arranged a solemn event to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader, the founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The event, hosted at the Cultural Center of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, brought together the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in France, French diplomats, researchers, members of the local community and the Azerbaijani community.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva emphasized that the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev saved the country in the most difficult moments from collapse and put it on a path towards progress. She noted that as a result of the successful continuation of Heydar Aliyev's wise policy by President Ilham Aliyev today, Azerbaijan has taken its rightful place in the international arena.

Comparing Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev with Charles de Gaulle, the diplomats highlighted the contributions of both heads of state, who came to power in difficult times for their people.

The event participants then viewed the exhibition reflecting different periods of the life and political activity of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event continued with an ethno-jazz concert program.

News.Az