The Ballon d'Or ceremony, celebrating the best football player according to France Football, will take place on Mondat at the Chatelet Theater in Paris.

This marks the first time the "Golden Ball" will be awarded in conjunction with UEFA, News.Az reports.Previously, from 2010 to 2015, the award was given in collaboration with FIFA. Since 2016, the honors have been separated into those awarded by the magazine and by FIFA. In 2023, Argentina’s Lionel Messi received the prestigious award, bringing his total to eight.Notably, this is the first year since 2003 that neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner, appears on the nominee list. For 2024, the shortlist features 30 players, with reports from Marca on September 24 suggesting that Brazil's Vinicius is a frontrunner. Additionally, Spanish players who won the Euro 2024 are also considered top contenders.

