Participants of Baku Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network visit liberated Azerbaijani territories

Participants of the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network on Saturday embarked on a visit to the liberated Azerbaijani territories, News.Az reports.

The guests first visited Fuzuli district to get acquainted with the Fuzuli International Airport and witness the ruins in the city of Fuzuli liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The delegation then left Fuzuli for Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network under the motto “Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development” kicked off on Thursday.

The conference brought together delegations from over 40 countries, as well as representatives of nine international parliamentary organizations. The delegations consisted of chairmen of the parliaments from 15 countries.

News.Az