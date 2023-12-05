Parviz Shahbazov joins Ministerial Roundtable on Renewables and Energy Efficiency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov participated in the Ministerial Roundtable on Renewables and Energy Efficiency organized by the European Union and the United Arab Emirates, the current presidency of COP 28, News.az reports.

Minister Shahbazov mentioned Azerbaijan's support for the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge to double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030. He considered Azerbaijan's commitment to the initiatives proposed at COP 28 as indicative of the nation's dedication to the green energy transition, aligning with the provisions of the renewed strategic energy partnership with the European Union.

He noted that Azerbaijan will make significant contributions to this global initiative with 157 GW of wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea and 10 GW of green energy projects to be implemented in the next decade, Green Energy Corridor, as well as transformation of Karabakh, East Zangezur and Nakhchivan into green energy zones. Minister Shahbazov also discussed energy efficiency reform measures, stating, "By 2027, the integration of 2 GW of green energy into our energy system will increase the share of renewable energy to 33%. As a result, by 2030, we will be able to fulfill our goal of 30% earlier and fully."

The event saw the participation of representatives from 35 countries, along with 13 companies and organizations.

News.Az