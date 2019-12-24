Pashinyan boasted paid article in Time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan on Twitter shared an article published in the American weekly magazine Time, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

An article entitled "The Caucasian Tiger" is dedicated to the situation in Armenia after the 2018 velvet revolution.

However, attentive users convicted the Armenian leader of biased presentation of information, since the published content is paid. This is indicated by the inscription ”content from the intelligent investor".

News.Az

