Pashinyan explains the reasons for absence in CIS summit
Фото: Ramil Sitdikov / Sputnik / Reuters
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the unofficial summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), News.az reports citing Lenta.Ru .
The politician explained that he would miss the event because he had fallen ill with coronavirus. It is still unclear whether he will have time to recover in time for the EAEU summit.
In 2020, Pashinyan recovered from COVID-19. Because of this, he did not go to the Victory Parade in Moscow at the invitation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
