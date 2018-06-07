Pashinyan ready for talks with Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan confirmed readiness for negotiations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to him, he is ready for negotiations with the Azerbaijani President within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, and before that, everything must be done to improve their effectiveness.

Pashinyan also noted the importance of the implementation of previously reached agreements.

News.Az

