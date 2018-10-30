Pashinyan remains only PM candidate in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate to head the Cabinet of Ministers, Knyaz Saroyan, head of the information and public relations department of the parliament, told RIA Novosti.

“The deadline for nominations has expired, and there are no other candidates for the position, except for Pashinyan,” said Saroyan.

The voting is scheduled for Nov. 1.

On Oct. 16, Pashinyan resigned for a snap parliamentary election in December.

Under the Constitution of Armenia, the parliamentary factions are entitled to nominate prime minister candidates within seven days after the incumbent tenders his resignation or the post remains vacant otherwise.

In case of a failure to elect a chief to the cabinet, the National Assembly conducts a new voting allowing only the candidate enjoying no less than a third of the parliament’s support to vie for the top government officials. If no candidate is elected with a general majority of votes, the National Assembly is dissolved.

