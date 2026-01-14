Pashinyan voices hope for progress in Armenia–Türkiye ties

Speaking at the AIISA Security Forum titled “Armenia and Peace: At the Intersection of Risks and Opportunities,” Pashinyan said it would be logical for the next developments to take place in the Armenia–Türkiye dimension, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

He noted that political dialogue between the sides has already addressed key issues and expressed hope that this progress would now be reflected on the ground.

“The logical next step is for us to see progress in the Armenia-Türkiye dimension, and we hope that the processes that have been resolved at the level of political dialogue will also be reflected on the ground,” Pashinyan said.

He described the current situation as a highly positive and unusual environment, emphasizing that while not all issues have been fully resolved, the fundamental solutions have already been determined. Pashinyan added that this creates favorable conditions for continued movement toward normalization, even as challenges remain.