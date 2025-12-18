Pashinyan welcomes first Azerbaijani oil shipment to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed the dispatch of a train carrying oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, describing it as a positive step in expanding trade between the two countries.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Pashinyan said he was not certain about the exact volume of the shipment but stressed that the trade is conducted between private companies. He noted, however, that the “peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan” created the political conditions necessary for such exchanges, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“Of course, there were also political-level agreements regarding these opportunities. Business circles in both countries will be informed, and if there is interest, deals will be concluded,” Pashinyan added.

The shipment reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen practical economic cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan following recent diplomatic developments in the region.

News.Az