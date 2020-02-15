Pashinyan's family caught mass buying black caviar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Armenian Civic Consciousness public organization Narek Samsonian wrote on Facebook that for several months, the family of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was buying black caviar for $ 3,000 in the restaurant, and, today, he was summoned for questioning by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia as an accused in the "caviar case”, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

According to the post on Facebook, after the prime minister’s family again wanted to buy a delicacy and pay by a bank transfer, they were informed that in this case, the caviar would be more expensive. After that, Pashinyan instructed the State Revenue Committee (KGD) of Armenia to deal with this restaurant.

News.Az

