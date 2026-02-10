Passenger plane crashes after takeoff at Mogadishu Airport - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport, but all passengers and crew were safely evacuated, Somali officials said.

The plane, operated by Starsky Airline, was heading to Galkayo when it experienced a technical malfunction soon after departure, according to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said the pilot attempted to return and land in Mogadishu, but was unable to maintain control after touchdown. The aircraft overshot the runway and stopped near the shoreline. No fatalities were reported.

Emergency teams quickly responded to the scene and assisted those on board. Images from the site showed the aircraft resting near the beach close to the airport.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

News.Az