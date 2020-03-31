Passenger transportation to be conducted with regular and express buses regarding close of metro

As the movement of the metro has been suspended according to the decision of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers aimed at the provision of security of people, passenger transportation will be conducted with regular and express buses, Baku Transport Agency told APA.

The working schedule of buses on all express lines is changed like from 07:00 a.m to 08:00 p.m starting from April 1, 2020. Whereas the working schedule of regular buses has remained stable.

The interval between both express and regular buses will be regulated in accordance with passenger flow.

Once again we call citizens not to go out home, if there is no necessity and follow rules of special quarantine regime.

