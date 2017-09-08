Patriarch Kirill calls for release of captives of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trilateral meeting of religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in Moscow ended.

APA’s Moscow correspondent reports that a Declaration was signed about the results of the meeting.



After the meeting, Patriarch Kirill, Sheikhulislam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade and the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II met journalists.



Patriarch Kirill spoke about the results of the meeting. He called for release of captives.



Patriarch Kirill expressed satisfaction with the meeting: “Difference of opinions may only be eliminated by basing on neighborhood principles and moral values. Azerbaijani and Armenian people should live side-by-side. Therefore, it needs peace and cooperation. We pray for peaceful settlement of all humanitarian problems related to the conflict. We call for release of those who have not participated in the war but have been captivated during the conflict. Protection of temples, mosques and other sacred places in the war zone is important”.

News.Az

