Pauline Hanson rebuked for inflammatory Muslim comments

Australia’s Senate on Monday censured far-right lawmaker Pauline Hanson over “inflammatory and divisive” remarks about Muslims. The comments came during discussions on the possible return of Australian relatives of Islamic State militants from Syria.

“They hate Westerners, and that’s what it’s all about,” Hanson said in a February interview, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Penny Wong, Senate leader of Australia’s centre-left Labor government, moved the censure motion, which passed with support from the Greens and two conservative senators who crossed the floor. The motion condemned Hanson for seeking to vilify Muslim Australians, noting her views do not reflect those of the Senate or the public.

Wong said the censure sends a clear message to people of faith and children that condemning an entire religion is unacceptable. Hanson called the motion a “stunt” before leaving the chamber.

Hanson, leader of the anti-immigration One Nation party, first rose to prominence in the 1990s for opposing immigration from Asia and asylum seekers. She has previously worn a burqa in Parliament to push for banning the garment in public. Recent polls show One Nation now leads Australia’s conservative opposition, with 28% of the primary vote amid growing anti-immigration sentiment.

