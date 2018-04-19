Payments to families of dead, missing Azerbaijani servicemen to cover 8,800 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roughly 95-100 million manats will be required to pay benefits to the heirs of Azerbaijani servicemen who died for the territorial integrity of the country and those who went missing during military operations before August 2, 1997, according to the preliminary data.

Azerbaijan's Acting Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslumov announced this at a press conference on April 19, Trend reports.

"During the day, we have checked our own databases and received preliminary results, according to which about 8,800 people will be covered by the presidential decree. Thus, 95-100 million manats will be required," Muslimov said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed a decree on additional measures to improve the social protection of family members of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations.

In accordance with the decree, the heirs of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations before August 2, 1997 will receive a one-time payment worth 11,000 manats.

News.Az

