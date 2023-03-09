Peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin–Khankandi road enter 88th day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been going on for the 88th straight day, News.az reports.

The peaceful protest continued throughout the night.

The protestors continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to the ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

They performed the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan early in the morning.

Note that the peaceful protest has been held on the Lachin-Khankandi road since December 12.

News.Az