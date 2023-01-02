Peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis on Lachin-Khankandi road continue despite freezing weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illicit exploitation of mineral deposits in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have been going on for the twenty second straight day, News.Az reports.

The protest action, which started on December 12, 2022, by the representatives of Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations and eco-activists, continued throughout the last night.

Despite the freezing weather, the protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

