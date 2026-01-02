Pentagon: No decision on fate of U.S. army unit in Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon said Friday that no decision has been made regarding the future of a U.S. Army squadron based in South Korea, following reports that the unit had been deactivated as part of a military transformation effort.

A Pentagon official told that authorities do not comment on “pre-decisional force structure matters,” indicating that the unit may still be active. The statement came after a Congressional Research Service report said the 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17 ACS) at Camp Humphreys ceased operations on Dec. 15, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap..

The report fueled speculation that the Trump administration could consider reducing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea amid strategic adjustments to counter China. The squadron, activated in 2022, has supported the 2nd Infantry Division and operated advanced aviation and reconnaissance assets, including Apache helicopters and surveillance drones.

News.Az