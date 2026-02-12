Pentagon prepares second aircraft carrier amid Iran tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon is reportedly preparing to deploy a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East as part of contingency planning related to potential military action involving Iran.

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush could be sent to the region within hours under current planning, sources said. The vessel could arrive in the area within approximately two weeks and would join the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is already operating near Iran, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

The USS George H.W. Bush is capable of carrying advanced fighter jets, including F-35 aircraft, which analysts say could play a role in potential military operations if tensions escalate further.

Recent U.S. military movements in the region have included deployments of warships, missiles, and aircraft. U.S. officials have emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding any potential strikes, and plans could still change depending on diplomatic and security developments.

The military positioning comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts. Iran and the United States held nuclear-related talks in Oman earlier in February, where sanctions relief was reportedly a key priority for Tehran.

Analysts say the developments reflect both continued diplomatic engagement and simultaneous military preparedness as regional tensions remain high.

News.Az