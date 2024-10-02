Pentagon: US destroyers aid Israel in intercepting Iranian missiles
Two U.S. Navy destroyers, the USS Cole and USS Bulkeley, launched around a dozen interceptors to assist Israel in defending against a large-scale missile attack from Iran on Tuesday, the Pentagon has announced.Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder did not specify the type of ordnance used by the ships or confirm the success of the intercepts but noted that the operations occurred while the vessels were stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
“Initial reports indicate that Israel was able to intercept the majority of incoming missiles and that there was minimal damage on the ground,” Ryder said.
On the night of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel , reportedly using ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air alert was declared across Israel, with civilians ordered to seek shelter. The IRGC claimed that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their targets.
According to Israeli authorities, about 180 missiles were fired toward Israel, though most were intercepted by Israeli defense systems.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, calling it a "big mistake" by Iran. He warned that Tehran would face consequences, stating, "The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to take revenge on our enemies."