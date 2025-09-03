Pepe price could rise 20% in September, Shiba Inu price stagnates & Remittix backed as top crypto investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The online asset environment is always evolving as investors observe meme coins and future projects.

For the past few weeks, Pepe price action has signaled a potential rebound, with Shiba Inu price remaining pretty flat. On this backdrop, Remittix (RTX) is quietly making gains as a cross-chain DeFi project with real payment utility, one of the best crypto presales 2025.

Shiba Inu and Pepe face market pressure

The Shiba Inu token is priced at $0.00001216, 2.1% lower compared to yesterday. The market cap is $7.16 billion, with a decline of 13.52% in daily trading volume to $310.19 million. Because the slow-down might have been achieved, SHIB price updates are interesting for the community, particularly for meme coin enthusiasts.

Pepe currently fetches $0.00001001 after falling 2.55% in 24 hours. With a market cap of $4.21 billion and trading volume of $982.55 million down 13.13% Pepe remains one of the most widely tracked meme tokens. September, traders say, may see the token rise by 20%, but risks of volatility remain.

Remittix presale surpasses $21,6m milestone

While meme tokens make headlines, Remittix is developing as a cross-chain DeFi platform aimed at unifying crypto and fiat payment. Worth $0.0987 per token, RTX has already garnered over $21,6 million with over 622 million tokens sold. Breaking the $20M mark opened its first centralized exchange listing on BitMart, increasing liquidity and accessibility for early investors.

As opposed to low cap crypto gems sustained by hype alone, Remittix aims at actual adoption. It positions itself as a low gas fee crypto solution capable of powering borderless payments. The project also initiated a $250,000 Remittix Giveaway, further cultivating its growing community.

Q3 2025 wallet beta launch hints at utility first strategy

A major launch for Remittix is its upcoming wallet beta, which will come in Q3 2025. The wallet will be mobile-centric and will support 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies, with real-time FX conversion and instant transfer. Users will even have the facility to send crypto directly into bank accounts in more than 30 countries.

Momentum in motion: What’s fueling Remittix:

Global reach through crypto-to-bank transfers

Fiat and crypto transaction support

Clear FX conversion rates

Security-focused, Certified by CertiK

Involvement of community through ongoing rewards

These efforts highlight the reason Remittix is trending as among the best crypto to invest in today, rather than yet another presale initiative. Its approach places it among prospective crypto projects with real-world application.

Remittix continues to rise as a cryptocurrency tackling global problems, separating itself from meme coins like Pepe and Shiba Inu. Having raised its capital in excess of $21,6 million, having a listed CEX confirmed and a wallet release pending, RTX is establishing itself as a new altcoin to watch in 2025.

