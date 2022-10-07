Perpetrators must be held accountable: US State Department on Edilli mass grave

+ ↺ − 16 px

Perpetrators must be held accountable, and to reach peace healing and accountability are needed, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said at a briefing on Thursday.

He was commenting on the discovery of another mass grave in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district.

“We are appalled by the loss of life over the course of this decades-long conflict and extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Many families have suffered and lost loved ones over the course of this conflict,” Patel said.

“Perpetrators must be held accountable, and to reach peace healing and accountability are needed. We continue to support international efforts to promote truth and reconciliation, and we believe that these processes can run in tandem with the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he added.

