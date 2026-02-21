Russia loses 1,010 troops and a helicopter in single day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on February 21 that Russian forces lost 1,010 personnel, one helicopter, and dozens of artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

According to the update, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, are estimated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

These losses are as follows:

Personnel—approximately 1,258,890 (+1,010);

Tanks—11,685 (+1);

Armored combat vehicles—24,063 (+3);

Artillery systems—37,429 (+42);

MLRS—1,651 (+2);

Air defense systems—1,303 (0);

Aircraft—435 (0);

Helicopters—348 (+1);

Operational-tactical UAVs—140,408 (+1,527);

Cruise missiles—4,314 (0);

Ships/boats—29 (0);

Submarines—2 (0);

Vehicles and fuel tankers—79,295 (+183);

Special equipment—4,073 (0).

The General Staff also reported 175 combat engagements along the front line over the past day, including 26 assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction and 39 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

Russian forces carried out five airstrikes in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, dropping six guided aerial bombs. They also conducted 72 shelling attacks in that sector, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

News.Az