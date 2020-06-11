Pharmacies to provide delivery service during tightened quarantine days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country shows that a high incidence of the infection has recently been registered in Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts. In this regard, in order to reduce the rate of the COVID-19 infection and minimize its possible implications, a tightened quarantine regime will be applied in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020.

The activity of pharmacies in 9 cities and regions, in which toughened quarantine regime is applied on mentioned dates, is allowed in terms of delivery.

The movement of employees of the pharmacies that will operate in the mentioned dates and their automobiles will be allowed after information entered icaze.e-gov.az of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations by the employer.

Upon completion of registration, information on the addresses, working hours, and phone numbers of pharmacies that will operate during the strict quarantine days will be posted on the website www.koronavirusinfo.az.

News.Az

News.Az