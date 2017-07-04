Photo exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan`s history opened in Tehran
A photo exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan`s history and modern period has been launched within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Tehran, Iran.
According to AzerTag, the event brought together Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, as well as employees of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran, as well as public figures.
News.Az