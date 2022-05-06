Plane on the Baku-Nakhchivan route turns back due to stormy weather

Plane on the Baku-Nakhchivan route turns back due to stormy weather

The captain of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2 255 from Baku to Nakhchivan has decided to return to the airport due to the storm around Nakhchivan airport, News.az reports citing the Company.

The plane landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 06:42 pm.

The flight passengers will be able to fly to Nakhchivan once the weather improves.





