PM Orban says President Aliyev has always stood by Hungary in difficult times
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has always stood by Hungary in difficult times.

“Today, we see an old friend of Hungary. A friend is known in difficult times, and for more than 20 years, President Aliyev has always stood by our side during any difficulty Hungary has faced in any field — whether diplomacy, the oil and gas industry, or other areas,” Orban said during his press statement with the Azerbaijani leader in Budapest, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Prime Minister also noted that Hungary will host the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States for the first time in history: “We are not a full member of this organization; we are an observer country. However, today we are hosting this Summit.”


