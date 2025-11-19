Poland scrambles fighter jets after Russian strikes on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish and allied aircraft were deployed early Wednesday to safeguard Poland’s airspace after Russia carried out airstrikes in western Ukraine near the border with Poland, the country’s armed forces announced.

"Quick-reaction fighter pairs and an early warning aircraft have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar surveillance systems have reached the highest state of readiness," the operational command said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At 0400 GMT, nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

