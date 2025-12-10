Poland weighs MiG-29 transfer to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland is in talks with Ukraine on the possible transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets, the Polish Armed Forces General Staff announced on X.

According to officials, the potential handover is linked to the jets reaching the end of their operational service life and having no further modernization prospects within Poland’s Air Force. However, the General Staff emphasized that no final decision has been made, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement noted that gifting the aircraft would contribute to allied support for Ukraine and reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. Tasks previously carried out by the retiring MiG-29 fleet will be assumed by Poland’s F-16 and FA-50 fighters.

Poland and Ukraine are also discussing the transfer in exchange for UAV and missile technologies, aiming not only to compensate for the donated jets but also to promote joint development of new defense and industrial capabilities.

In 2023, several NATO members agreed to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighters and to train Ukrainian pilots.

Kyiv has urged European partners and the U.S. to accelerate pilot training, expressing dissatisfaction with the pace and scope.

Separately, Ukrainian F-16s have been equipped with LAU-131 launchers for Hydra-70 rockets, compatible with APKWS II laser-guided kits, Defence Express reported. This configuration enables Ukrainian forces to intercept Shahed drones at significantly lower cost — around $30,000 per missile, compared with the multimillion-dollar AIM-9 or AIM-120 interceptors.

News.Az