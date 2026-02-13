Polish actress Bożena Dykiel dies at 77

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bożena Dykiel, a prominent Polish actress celebrated for her roles in films by some of Poland’s most distinguished directors and for a legendary stage performance that became part of theatre history, died on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Polish media.

She was at 77.

A graduate of the State Higher School of Theatre in Warsaw, Dykiel began her acting career in the 1970s at the Student Satirical Theatre.

She went on to work with some of Poland’s most prominent filmmakers, including Andrzej Wajda, appearing in The Wedding, The Promised Land, Man of Iron and Holy Week.

She also acted in films directed by Janusz Zaorski and appeared in popular comedies by Stanisław Bareja as well as the television series Alternatywy 4.

In theatre, she became iconic for her portrayal of Goplana in Juliusz Słowacki’s Balladyna, directed by Adam Hanuszkiewicz at Warsaw’s National Theatre.

The production is still remembered for a scene in which Dykiel rode onto the stage on a motorcycle.

She also collaborated with several Warsaw theatres, including Scena Prezentacje, the Nowy Theatre, Syrena and Komedia.

Deputy Culture Minister Maciej Wróbel said Polish cinema had suffered an “irreparable loss.”

In a social media post, he noted that Dykiel worked with directors such as Wajda, Marek Koterski and Jerzy Hoffman and said that "even in guest roles she created memorable performances."

Her Goplana in Balladyna has gone down in the history of Polish theatre, he wrote.

